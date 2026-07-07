Climate change altering behaviour of Indian monsoon, say experts

NEW DELHI: El Nino, the recurrent weather pattern that drives up global temperatures, and climate change cannot be viewed independently as one is delaying the rains and the other intensifying them, according to climate experts.

A rapidly strengthening El Nino in the Pacific delayed the onset of the monsoon and kept rainfall subdued through June, leaving India with a 40 per cent rainfall deficit by the end of the month.

Yet, within days, the scenario changed dramatically.

As the monsoon entered an active phase by the end of June, Mumbai and large parts of India's West Coast were battered by exceptionally intense rainfall.

Experts say the new reality is that climate change is fundamentally altering the behaviour of the Indian monsoon.

"Monsoon is presently in an active phase, with several weather systems prevailing across the country. There was a depression over Odisha and a cyclonic circulation over Maharashtra, keeping the western and eastern arms of monsoon active," said Mahesh Palawat, Vice President - Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather.

"Along with this, continuous moisture feed from the Arabian Sea led to continuous regeneration of clouds over Maharashtra in the last three-four days, leading to heavy rainfall," Palawat said.

Raghu Murtugudde, Emeritus Professor, University of Maryland and retired professor, IIT-Mumbai, explained that Mumbai saw delayed onset of monsoon which is partly explainable by El Nino.

"But the global warming pattern of warm Western Asia and shifted Arabian Sea winds have kicked in as expected. Lots of winds as well, which is part of the larger heavy rain over the core monsoon zone. Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are both feeding heavy rain in the interior. El Nino just cannot be separated from global warming anymore.

"Both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are active, and a low-pressure system is also starting from the Bay of Bengal. When this happens and both sides fire up, the core monsoon zone gets heavy rain and that moisture supply also goes over Mumbai. Western Ghats force air to climb, so Mumbai gets lots of rain," Murtugudde said.