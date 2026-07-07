CWGC adds 9,909 overlooked Indian soldiers to First World War casualty records

CHANDIGARH: One in six soldiers who fought for the British during the First World War came from pre-Partition India, with nearly half a million from Punjab, including Sikh, Muslim, Hindu and Christian servicemen. Yet many of these men have long been overlooked in mainstream histories, even though more than 1.4 million men from the Indian Army served on all major battlefronts.

Now, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) has added 9,909 men previously omitted from its commemoration records, recognising them as war casualties who died of injuries away from the battlefield. The move corrects a historical omission that meant they were never formally commemorated.

Early work on the Punjab Registers showed that some soldiers listed as having died during the conflict were missing from CWGC records and commemorations. This milestone is the outcome of the Punjab Registers Project, a five-year partnership between the CWGC, the UK Punjab Heritage Association (UKPHA) and the University of Greenwich. Together, the organisations digitised and analysed a rare and fragile collection of documents held at the Lahore Museum, containing the names and service details of approximately 320,000 Punjabi recruits.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission announced the largest single addition to its casualty records since the Second World War, following a major international research project drawing on rare historical records.

Claire Horton CBE, Director General of the CWGC, said: "Over a century after the end of the First World War, our mission endures, ensuring all those who died in the service of the Commonwealth receive the commemoration they deserve. The Punjab Registers Project is a landmark moment in that mission. The recovery of every one of these 9,909 names helps restore missing chapters in family and world histories. It stands as a constant, timeless reminder that commemoration is not only about the past; it is about personal identity, family legacy and recognising the human cost of war.