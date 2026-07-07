ED questions former Jharkhand minister's son in alleged liquor scam probe

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned Rohit Oraon, son of former Jharkhand Finance Minister and senior Congress leader Dr Rameshwar Oraon, in connection with the alleged liquor scam and money laundering case linked to Yogendra Tiwari.

Rohit Oraon appeared before the ED's regional office in Ranchi after being issued two summons. Investigators questioned him about financial transactions related to the alleged liquor scam.

According to ED sources, Oraon submitted several documents, including details of his bank accounts, income tax returns and records related to certain commercial properties. Officials are examining whether funds allegedly generated through the liquor scam were transferred to his accounts or to companies linked to him.

ED officials also questioned him over suspicious bank transactions and investments connected to the liquor business.

Earlier, on August 23, 2023, the ED conducted searches at around 34 locations across Ranchi, Dumka, Deoghar and Godda as part of the same investigation. The raids covered the residence of Dr Rameshwar Oraon in Ranchi and the business and personal premises of Rohit Oraon.

The ED has alleged large-scale financial irregularities in the formulation of Jharkhand's excise policy and the allocation of wholesale liquor trade rights, claiming that a syndicate facilitated illegal financial transactions worth crores of rupees. The agency said Rohit Oraon's name surfaced during the investigation based on digital evidence and bank documents recovered during the searches.

The opposition BJP has described the ED action as a necessary step against corruption, while the ruling alliance has termed it a misuse of central agencies.