Factional feud deepens in Punjab Congress as key leaders skip Bhupesh Baghel’s strategy meetings

Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, who has maintained a middle path in the ongoing factional tussle, appealed for unity.

"The Congress is a democratic party with many experienced leaders. I urge everyone to remain united if they aim to bring about change in Punjab," Bajwa said.

Besides Channi and Randhawa, several other leaders also skipped the meetings.

However, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring sought to downplay the absences, saying both Channi and Randhawa had informed the chairman of the PPCC meeting that they were out of town and would be available after a couple of days.

"We held meetings with the leaders, and we discussed the future course of action. Many senior leaders and former ministers also came to meet Bhupesh Baghel. There have been continuous interactions and discussions are underway regarding future strategies," Warring said.

He added, "Someone says that three-four zilla presidents did not come; they are gone for Amarnath Yatra. You can call them and ask them. The way this meeting has happened, at least one or two people would not be able to attend. People are asking for masala, but I cannot give masala as there isn't anything to say. All the leaders will address the media together, in a show of unity, and all the leaders of Punjab Congress will be on one stage."

Baghel reached Chandigarh on Monday to hold key discussions with the Punjab Congress leadership as the party steps up preparations for the Assembly elections scheduled next year.