India, Indonesia set to sign MoU on poll management, export of customised EVMs

Reflecting India's expertise in election management, New Delhi and Jakarta are set to sign an MoU focusing on cooperation in election technology, human resource development, capacity building and the exchange of best poll practices, including the export of customised EVMs.

Indonesia, home to nearly 288 million people and the world's third-largest democracy, is turning to India for election technology, management expertise and institutional support to modernise its electoral system.

When democracies around the world look for trusted election expertise, India is becoming their first choice, an official said, citing Indonesia's desire to acquire India's Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

From Bhutan, Nepal and Namibia to Indonesia, India's election model has become a global benchmark.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has signed cooperation agreements with election management bodies of 28 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Chile, Fiji, Mexico and South Africa, among others, and three international organisations.

Officials from both countries have already exchanged visits to study India's EVM design, election supervision systems, voter awareness initiatives and digital tools for democratic governance.

India's expertise today goes far beyond conducting elections, it is helping strengthen democratic institutions globally, they said.