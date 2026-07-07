India, Indonesia set to sign MoU on poll management, export of customised EVMs

Reflecting India's expertise in election management, New Delhi and Jakarta are set to sign an MoU focusing on cooperation in election technology, human resource development, capacity building and the exchange of best poll practices, including the export of customised EVMs.
Indonesia, home to nearly 288 million people and the world's third-largest democracy, is turning to India for election technology, management expertise and institutional support to modernise its electoral system.
When democracies around the world look for trusted election expertise, India is becoming their first choice, an official said, citing Indonesia's desire to acquire India's Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
From Bhutan, Nepal and Namibia to Indonesia, India's election model has become a global benchmark.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has signed cooperation agreements with election management bodies of 28 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Chile, Fiji, Mexico and South Africa, among others, and three international organisations.
Officials from both countries have already exchanged visits to study India's EVM design, election supervision systems, voter awareness initiatives and digital tools for democratic governance.
India's expertise today goes far beyond conducting elections, it is helping strengthen democratic institutions globally, they said.
Indian EVMs have earned global recognition for their reliability, security and ability to conduct elections involving millions of voters efficiently.
Bhutan was the first country to adopt customised Indian EVMs with technical assistance from India.
Nepal also received customised machines for pilot use along with institutional support.
Namibia became India's first commercial success story, using Indian-made EVMs in its national elections and later adopting Indian VVPAT units as well.
India's contribution extends beyond voting machines.
The ECI has supplied indelible ink for elections in countries, including Madagascar, Myanmar, Cambodia, Fiji, Bhutan, Sierra Leone and Mongolia, reinforcing its reputation as a dependable partner in safeguarding the integrity of elections.
As democracies become larger and more technology-driven, India's experience in conducting the world's biggest elections is increasingly becoming a global public good.
From sharing EVMs to sharing expertise, India is not just exporting technology, it is helping strengthen democratic processes across the world, the officials said.
(With inputs from PTI)