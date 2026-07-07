India moving ahead with 'reform, perform and transform' mantra: PM Modi in Indonesia

JAKARTA: India is moving forward with the mantra of "reform, perform and transform," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, as he underlined that the country's self-reliance is a multiplying force not only for Indonesia but for the entire ASEAN region.

Speaking at a diaspora event in Jakarta attended by President Prabowo Subianto and his top ministers, Modi told the Indonesian leader that he is a "true friend of India."

"India has carried out one reform after another. We have consistently performed, and that's why the country is transforming today. We are moving forward with the mantra of reform, perform and transform," Modi told the gathering.

Modi said if he had to describe the speed and scale of India's growth in one line, he'd say, "1.4 billion aspirations in motion".

"India is not just the world's fastest-growing economy. India is a nation with a billion-plus dreams in motion," he said, adding that India's economy is playing a major role in driving global growth.

"From energy to connectivity and chip manufacturing, India is unstoppable. Today's India is not just fulfilling its own dreams, but also fulfilling the dreams of every friendly nation. India follows the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," he said.