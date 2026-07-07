India moving ahead with 'reform, perform and transform' mantra: PM Modi in Indonesia

JAKARTA: India is moving forward with the mantra of "reform, perform and transform," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, as he underlined that the country's self-reliance is a multiplying force not only for Indonesia but for the entire ASEAN region.
Speaking at a diaspora event in Jakarta attended by President Prabowo Subianto and his top ministers, Modi told the Indonesian leader that he is a "true friend of India."
"India has carried out one reform after another. We have consistently performed, and that's why the country is transforming today. We are moving forward with the mantra of reform, perform and transform," Modi told the gathering.
Modi said if he had to describe the speed and scale of India's growth in one line, he'd say, "1.4 billion aspirations in motion".
"India is not just the world's fastest-growing economy. India is a nation with a billion-plus dreams in motion," he said, adding that India's economy is playing a major role in driving global growth.
"From energy to connectivity and chip manufacturing, India is unstoppable. Today's India is not just fulfilling its own dreams, but also fulfilling the dreams of every friendly nation. India follows the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," he said.
The Prime Minister said that India's self-reliance is a multiplying force not only for Indonesia but for the entire ASEAN region.
As India is modernising its ports, building new ships and exploring new sea routes to strengthen its maritime sector, Indonesia stands as our favourite friend, Modi said.
"Whether in Indonesia or India, our shared goal is development. We cannot afford to wait or stop," he added.
Modi said India's economy is playing a major role in driving the world's growth. "When Corona struck the world, even then India's economy did not come to a standstill. When a crisis unfolded in West Asia, even then India's economy did not halt. We performed, and that is why India is transforming," he said.
Speaking on the occasion, President Prabowo said he was honoured to be the chief guest at India's Republic Day in 2025, just three months after assuming office.
"Just before I made my state visit to India, I had a what is called a genome sequencing test. I tested my DNA and I found out I had Indian DNA. And that's why I think every time I hear some music, especially Indian music, I find my body moving," he said.
He said he's a friend of all Indians, but he is a "great admirer" of PM Modi and copied many of his policies.
"Indonesians must learn from the experience of India. Our civilisation and our culture are strongly influenced by Indian civilisation. Our language is around 50 per cent derived from Sanskrit. Many of our names are Sanskrit names. Therefore, there is this closeness, and we welcome more close cooperation," he added.
Referring to the Indonesian President's remarks that he has India's DNA in him, Modi said, "Your statement touched the hearts of Indians. And this DNA is made of mutual trust, made of shared heritage, made of shared memories."
"The relationship between India and Indonesia is rooted in our shared civilisational heritage and the seas that connect us," the prime minister said.
"Many countries connect through strategy, while some draw closer through trade. But the relationship between India and Indonesia is one of civilisations. Empires rose and fell, and global politics changed, but this enduring bond between India and Indonesia has always remained intact. That is our greatest strength," he said.
"India and Indonesia are connected not only by history but also by a shared future," he said. "Our opportunities are shared. Our challenges are shared. When Yoga Day comes, we do yoga together and when there is a crisis like a tsunami, we fight it together."
Modi, who arrived in Jakarta on Monday on the first leg of his three-nation tour – that will also cover Australia and New Zealand, said he will visit the Prambanan Temple - a UNESCO World Heritage Site - in Yogyakarta on Wednesday.
The centuries-old temple, located approximately 17 kilometres northeast of Yogyakarta city, is considered Indonesia's largest Hindu temple.
Modi said that whether it is the tradition of floating miniature boats made from banana bark on the Mahanadi, the staging of the Mahabharata through Wayang Kulit, or the worship of Dewi Sri, every tradition reflects the enduring cultural connection between India and Indonesia.
Noting that the Bollywood song 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' is very popular in Indonesia, Modi said, "I told President Prabowo that when India moves together with Indonesia, a lot happens..."
He said that Indonesia's highest honour conferred on him is yet another symbol of close friendship between the two countries.
Modi also asked the Indian community members to tell their Indonesian friends about India and encourage them to visit the country.
"With direct flights now available, travelling to India has become much easier. The Indian community should also encourage the younger generation living in Indonesia to learn more about India," he added.
Modi also said that the passion for football is tremendous in Indonesia. "Whenever I have visited Indonesia, the FIFA World Cup fever has been in full swing," he said.
"I am happy that India and Indonesia are writing a new future together, built on mutual trust. The Indian community living in Indonesia will be among the greatest beneficiaries of this partnership," Modi later said in a post on X.
He also thanked President Prabowo for his address at the community programme, saying, "it was filled with unparalleled warmth and appreciation for India."
Earlier, the Prime Minister also witnessed Bengal's traditional Dhunuchi dance.