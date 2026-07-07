Jammu now identified with peace, development after Article 370 abrogation: BJP chief Nitin Nabin

Claiming that Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a transformative shift since the abrogation of Article 370, BJP president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday said the Union Territory is now identified with development, peace and its rich cultural heritage rather than conflict.

He said the BJP would discharge its responsibilities both as a political organisation and as the principal opposition in Jammu and Kashmir by consistently raising public issues.

"We know that after considerable effort and struggle, we succeeded in freeing Jammu and Kashmir from Article 370 (in August 2019), which has become a major catalyst for change in the lives of the people here," the BJP president told reporters in Jammu.

"We can say that until a few years ago, Jammu and Kashmir was projected before the world in a very different light. Today, after the historic decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir is seen as an integral part of India and as a region moving on the path of development, identified with peace and its rich cultural heritage," he said.

Nabin said the Modi government has been consistently working to revive the region's rich heritage and culture and present it before the world.

"At the same time, the youth and women of Jammu and Kashmir, who were once viewed through a different lens, are now creating their own identity and achieving success through their hard work and determination," Nabin said.