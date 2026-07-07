Jammu now identified with peace, development after Article 370 abrogation: BJP chief Nitin Nabin

Claiming that Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a transformative shift since the abrogation of Article 370, BJP president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday said the Union Territory is now identified with development, peace and its rich cultural heritage rather than conflict.
He said the BJP would discharge its responsibilities both as a political organisation and as the principal opposition in Jammu and Kashmir by consistently raising public issues.
"We know that after considerable effort and struggle, we succeeded in freeing Jammu and Kashmir from Article 370 (in August 2019), which has become a major catalyst for change in the lives of the people here," the BJP president told reporters in Jammu.
"We can say that until a few years ago, Jammu and Kashmir was projected before the world in a very different light. Today, after the historic decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir is seen as an integral part of India and as a region moving on the path of development, identified with peace and its rich cultural heritage," he said.
Nabin said the Modi government has been consistently working to revive the region's rich heritage and culture and present it before the world.
"At the same time, the youth and women of Jammu and Kashmir, who were once viewed through a different lens, are now creating their own identity and achieving success through their hard work and determination," Nabin said.
He said the efforts made by the Centre to strengthen tourism have certainly begun to reflect positively on the lives of the people.
"Likewise, the respect and opportunities extended to women under the Narendra Modi government have instilled a sense of dignity and self-confidence among the youth, women, and all sections of society, inspiring them to contribute to the progress of the Union Territory," he said.
Nabin said the BJP has an important role to play in Jammu and Kashmir, both as a responsible opposition in the Union Territory and through the party-led government at the Centre.
“In both capacities, we are committed to strengthening the people of Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring their development, and preserving and promoting the region's rich culture and heritage," he said.
Nabin, who arrived here on his maiden two-day visit on Monday, said it was a privilege to visit Jammu and Kashmir on the 125th birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Syama Prasad Mookerjee.
"We held discussions and reviewed various organisational matters. The Jammu and Kashmir unit has been continuously working to implement the schemes and programmes of the Modi government, while also ensuring that the party's organisational activities remain active and dynamic,” he said.
He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have blessed the BJP with their support, asserting that the party workers will continue to serve the people with complete dedication and a spirit of public service.
“As the opposition in Jammu and Kashmir, our legislators and party workers will remain vigilant and continue to raise issues concerning the people,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)