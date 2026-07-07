Jharkhand unveils new industrial and textile policies to boost investment, jobs

RANCHI: In a major push to drive industrial growth and strengthen Jharkhand's position as an attractive investment destination, the state government has unveiled the draft Jharkhand Textile, Apparel & Footwear Policy 2026 and the Jharkhand Industrial Investment Promotion Policy (JIIPP) 2026.

Both draft policies have been published on the Jharkhand Single Window Portal, reflecting the government's commitment to transparency, inclusive governance and stakeholder participation.

Industry representatives, policy experts and the public have been invited to submit suggestions and feedback to help shape the final policies. The Office of the Chief Minister, Jharkhand, also announced the move on social media platform X.

"The Draft Jharkhand Textile, Apparel & Footwear Policy, 2026 is now open for public consultation. We invite all stakeholders to share their suggestions and feedback as we work to build a vibrant textile-based economy and create new opportunities in Jharkhand," the post on X said.

According to officials, the Hemant Soren government believes that updated industrial policies aligned with current economic needs are essential to attract domestic and global investments and encourage the establishment of new industries in Jharkhand.

As part of this effort, the state will host a major investment outreach event in New Delhi on July 8 and 9, 2026.

The event will bring together industrialists, investors, stakeholders from the textile and manufacturing sectors, industry experts and economists from across the country to deliberate on the proposed policies and explore investment opportunities in the state.

During the session, suggestions received on the new policies will be discussed and necessary modifications will be considered before they are finalised.

Several important Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are also likely to be signed during the two-day event.

The government expects these agreements to boost industrial investment in Jharkhand, facilitate the establishment of new industries and create large-scale employment opportunities. Additionally, the textile, apparel and footwear sectors are expected to receive fresh impetus.

According to the Directorate of Industries, the draft policies have been made public to invite suggestions from citizens, industry representatives and experts so they can be further refined by incorporating relevant feedback.

Officials said modifications would be made based on the suggestions received before the policies are placed before the Cabinet for final approval.

The government believes the initiative will lead to the establishment of new industries in Jharkhand, boost investment, generate employment opportunities and strengthen the state's economy.