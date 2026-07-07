Ladakh L-G clears interim land-use policy, waives approval for plots up to two kanals

SRINAGAR: In a major policy decision, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh VK Saxena has approved an interim land-use regulatory framework allowing the use of land measuring up to two kanals within Municipal Committee limits in the Union Territory for residential, commercial, industrial or mixed-use purposes without requiring prior approval.

“For the areas falling under the Municipal Committees in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the developmental proposal and building permission/application shall not be restricted solely on the ground of the non-availability of the master plan/zonal development plan. Land up to 2 kanals, within the municipal area, can be used for residential, commercial, industrial, mixed use for which no approval shall be required from any authority,” an official order stated.

While no prior approval will be required for residential, commercial, industrial or mixed-use development on land measuring up to two kanals, certain activities will continue to require permission even within this limit.

In residential areas, prior approval will be mandatory for establishing Red, Orange and Green category industries, slaughterhouses, commercial animal-rearing units, stone quarries and similar activities, storage facilities for inflammable materials, and burial grounds or crematoria.

In commercial areas, prior approval will be required for Red and Orange category industries, slaughterhouses, and burial grounds or crematoria.

In mixed-use areas, prior approval will be required for Red, Orange and Green category industries, slaughterhouses, commercial animal-rearing units, stone quarries and similar activities, storage facilities for inflammable materials, and burial grounds or crematoria.

“The Municipal Committees have been directed to issue detailed operational guidelines for the effective regulation of land use and building construction in accordance with these directions,” an official spokesman said.