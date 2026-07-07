Lucknow Diary | BJP’s top brass bonds over ripe mangoes

SP worker works it out with Akhilesh for ticket

A Samajwadi Party worker, seeking a ticket for the 2027 state polls, apparently decided to impress party chief Akhilesh Yadav not through speech, slogan or memorandum – but through a series of energetic push-ups. A viral video shows the enthusiastic leader while spotting the SP chief and immediately dropping down for push-ups, determined to impress him with both loyalty and upper-body strength. Akhilesh tries to stop him, but the worker is on a mission. “I’ll do 100!” he declares. The workout, however, is cut short before the century mark is reached, with the SP chief eventually stopping the overzealous supporter.