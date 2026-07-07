Lucknow Diary | BJP’s top brass bonds over ripe mangoes

The BJP brass on Sunday joined party’s national president Nitin Nabin for a relaxed mango party hosted by UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak at his official residence. The star attraction of this informal get-together was CM Yogi Adityanath. The other Dy CM, Keshav Prasad Maurya, UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary and hosts of senior party leaders were also in attendance. Offering a respite from back-to-back strategy sessions, the gathering was marked by light-hearted conversations and camaraderie. The highlight of the afternoon came when Yogi picked up a mango, peeled it with his teeth and smiled before taking a bite.
SP worker works it out with Akhilesh for ticket
A Samajwadi Party worker, seeking a ticket for the 2027 state polls, apparently decided to impress party chief Akhilesh Yadav not through speech, slogan or memorandum – but through a series of energetic push-ups. A viral video shows the enthusiastic leader while spotting the SP chief and immediately dropping down for push-ups, determined to impress him with both loyalty and upper-body strength. Akhilesh tries to stop him, but the worker is on a mission. “I’ll do 100!” he declares. The workout, however, is cut short before the century mark is reached, with the SP chief eventually stopping the overzealous supporter.
‘Rocketman’ touches down in alma mater
Space sector leader and IIT-Kanpur alumnus Pawan Goenka, chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), will return to his alma mater as the chief guest at the institute’s 59th convocation on July 15. Around 3,100 students will receive their degrees at the ceremony, presided over by IIT-K director Prof. Manindra Agrawal. A BTech graduate in mechanical engineering from IIT-K and a PhD holder from Cornell University, Goenka has played a key role in implementing India’s space sector reforms, promoting private participation, shaping the Indian Space Policy 2023, and liberalising FDI norms in the sector.
Namita bajpai
Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh
namita.bajpai@newindianexpress.com