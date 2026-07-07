One road, park to bear SP Mookerjee’s name

NEW DELHI: Perhaps in a first-of-its-kind initiative, the BJP has decided to name a road, a park and a traffic circle in every city and town after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The decision was implemented during the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Remembrance Fortnight, which commenced on June 23 and concluded on Monday.

Dr Mookerjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the ideological precursor of the BJP, is regarded by the party as one of the principal architects of its political philosophy.

To honour his legacy, the BJP has undertaken the initiative of naming roads, parks and traffic circles after him in cities and towns, particularly in BJP-ruled states and UTs. The move forms part of a broader campaign to commemorate Mookerjee’s contribution to Indian politics.

According to a senior party source, the initiative has already begun to be implemented in BJP-ruled states and in other states and Union Territories where the party is either in government or in a position to implement it with the support of its alliance partners.

Currently, the BJP has its own chief ministers in 17 states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Uttarakhand, Goa, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, MP and Odisha while in several other states, the party is part of coalition governments.

A senior BJP leader said Dr Mookerjee symbolises nation-building, the awakening of cultural nationalism.

Part of West Bengal school syllabus

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that BJP founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee will be a part of the state’s school syllabus. He was attending a programme to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Mookerjee at Mitra Institution, where the BJP ideologue was a student. The chief minister said Mookerjee’s contributions will be included in the coming academic year.