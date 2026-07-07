Rainfall deficit narrows to 12%; Centre reviews monsoon, El Nino preparedness

The Centre on Tuesday said the country's rainfall deficit has narrowed to 12 per cent after above-normal monsoon activity during the first week of July, while asserting that an El Nino year does not necessarily result in below-normal rainfall.

The update came during a high-level review meeting chaired by Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra to assess the progress of the kharif season and preparedness for the possible impact of El Nino on agriculture and other sectors.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) presented the rainfall situation from June to July 7 and briefed the meeting on the monsoon's progress and the likely impact of El Nino.

The IMD said the monsoon onset was delayed by about 10 days in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. However, rainfall in the first week of July helped reduce the all-India rainfall deficit to 12 per cent.

"Weak to moderate El Nino is expected in July and August," the PMO said, adding that an El Nino year may not necessarily lead to deficient rainfall. Since July accounts for more than 30 per cent of the monsoon season's rainfall, the situation is being monitored continuously.