Rainfall deficit narrows to 12%; Centre reviews monsoon, El Nino preparedness

The Centre on Tuesday said the country's rainfall deficit has narrowed to 12 per cent after above-normal monsoon activity during the first week of July, while asserting that an El Nino year does not necessarily result in below-normal rainfall.
The update came during a high-level review meeting chaired by Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra to assess the progress of the kharif season and preparedness for the possible impact of El Nino on agriculture and other sectors.
According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) presented the rainfall situation from June to July 7 and briefed the meeting on the monsoon's progress and the likely impact of El Nino.
The IMD said the monsoon onset was delayed by about 10 days in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. However, rainfall in the first week of July helped reduce the all-India rainfall deficit to 12 per cent.
"Weak to moderate El Nino is expected in July and August," the PMO said, adding that an El Nino year may not necessarily lead to deficient rainfall. Since July accounts for more than 30 per cent of the monsoon season's rainfall, the situation is being monitored continuously.
The Agriculture Secretary informed the meeting that weekly Crop Weather Watch meetings with states are being held to monitor rainfall, reservoir storage, crop sowing, input availability, market trends, and pest and disease outbreaks to enable timely decisions and contingency responses.
District Agriculture Contingency Plans have been updated for 262 vulnerable districts, while the Indian Council of Agricultural Research has issued standard operating procedures for managing El Nino risks through Krishi Vigyan Kendras.
The meeting was informed that foodgrain production has remained stable over the years despite deficient rainfall due to climate-resilient crop varieties and technologies.
The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying was directed to assess the availability of dry fodder, green fodder and cattle feed at both macro and micro levels.
The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation said it was monitoring the situation in districts and reported that conditions remained stable. It was asked to ensure micro-level planning and monitoring in vulnerable districts.
The Department of Water Resources briefed the meeting on groundwater and reservoir levels, stating that while the current situation was stable, continuous monitoring would be maintained throughout the season.
The Health Ministry informed the meeting that advisories have been issued for monitoring heatwaves, high humidity and dengue outbreaks. The PMO stressed the need for effective dissemination of alerts and advisories down to the field level.
The Department of Consumer Affairs reviewed retail prices and buffer stocks of rice, wheat and pulses, while the Department of Fertilisers reported adequate availability and expected opening stocks for the rabi season. Both departments were asked to closely monitor the availability of essential commodities and fertilisers.
The Department of Rural Development said that one crore person-days of work have been generated since July 1 under the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission.
The Department of Agricultural Research and Education updated the meeting on the spread of climate-resilient seed varieties, while the Department of Power briefed officials on power generation and availability.
Mishra directed all ministries to continuously monitor the overall situation and assess the impact of the monsoon and any delays in vulnerable districts in coordination with state governments so that timely remedial measures can be taken. He also stressed the need for close coordination among ministries and states to address emerging challenges effectively.
Senior officials from the concerned ministries and departments attended the meeting.
(With inputs from PTI)