'Those supporting BJP are betraying Lord Ram': Akhilesh targets saffron party over Ayodhya row, fuel prices

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government for its failure to reduce fuel prices even as crude oil prices have fallen worldwide.
Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the Modi-led government is favouring companies over the interests of the people by refusing to reduce fuel prices while also claiming that the BJP's "politics of religion and money has come to an end."
"Crude oil prices have fallen worldwide, leading to a sharp drop in petrol-diesel prices, and the public in other countries has benefited from these lower oil prices. But in contrast, in India, the BJP government is not reducing prices; instead, it is relentlessly benefiting companies. The BJP government is beholden to companies, not to the public," he wrote in a post on X.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that inflation was the result of the ruling party's alleged nexus with companies.
"...in our country, the reason for rising prices of everything—or, in short, inflation—is the BJP's commission racket, and the common people are paying the price through expensive oil, transportation, travel, food items, and all other goods," he claimed.
Coming down heavily on the BJP over the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation scam, Akhilesh claimed that the party's "naive, innocent supporters" have realised that the saffron fold's religion is "money."
"Those naive, innocent supporters of the BJP who thought it couldn't stoop to such vile acts have now realized, after the temple theft, that for BJP folks, ‘money’ is their ‘religion.’ Now, people are slamming doors in the faces of the BJP and its cronies," he said.
The SP chief further alleged that the BJP would now focus only on the "politics of money" as its "politics of religion" had ended, and claimed that corruption and inflation would continue to rise.
"The BJP's religious politics has ended, so now it will only pursue the politics of ‘money,’ which will lead to rampant corruption and inflation as well—because for the millions of votes the BJP has lost, it will try to make up the shortfall by buying votes with cash. But no one will touch the money stolen in the name of religion. This is the biggest worry for this ‘irreligious BJP.’ India's God-fearing public will not partake in the spoils of sin," he wrote.
In a swipe at the ruling party, Akhilesh ended his post with the slogan: "Jo BJP ka saathi, woh Ramghati (Those who are supporting BJP are betraying Lord Ram).