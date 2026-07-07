'Those supporting BJP are betraying Lord Ram': Akhilesh targets saffron party over Ayodhya row, fuel prices

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government for its failure to reduce fuel prices even as crude oil prices have fallen worldwide.

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the Modi-led government is favouring companies over the interests of the people by refusing to reduce fuel prices while also claiming that the BJP's "politics of religion and money has come to an end."

"Crude oil prices have fallen worldwide, leading to a sharp drop in petrol-diesel prices, and the public in other countries has benefited from these lower oil prices. But in contrast, in India, the BJP government is not reducing prices; instead, it is relentlessly benefiting companies. The BJP government is beholden to companies, not to the public," he wrote in a post on X.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that inflation was the result of the ruling party's alleged nexus with companies.

"...in our country, the reason for rising prices of everything—or, in short, inflation—is the BJP's commission racket, and the common people are paying the price through expensive oil, transportation, travel, food items, and all other goods," he claimed.