Union Health Minister urges ministries to mobilise youth, defence personnel for TB Mukt Bharat campaign

NEW DELHI: The power of India's youth must be leveraged to make TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan a nationwide people's movement, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday.

For this, he suggested the need to scale up youth and NCC volunteer engagement and further involving defence personnel and cadets for community engagements.

Chairing a high-level inter-ministerial meeting with the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, and Labour and Employment Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, and Union Minister of State, Ministry of Defence Sanjay Seth, the union health minister said that the active participation of youth and all stakeholders is essential to achieve a TB-Mukt Bharat.

“The active participation of young people, community organisations, educational institutions, workplaces and government departments will be instrumental in accelerating awareness, early detection, treatment adherence and patient support in reaching the national goal of a TB-Mukt Bharat,” he said.