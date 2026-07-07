Waqf Board seeks prior approval for interfaith nikahs, triggers controversy

RAIPUR: A controversy erupted in Chhattisgarh following a proposal by the state Waqf board to mandate prior permission for Muslims marrying non-Muslims and a plan to officially register all ‘maulanas’ (Muslim clerics) who solemnise ‘nikah’ (Islamic marriage).

The move has drawn flak from within the community’s legal and administrative circles. Former state Waqf board chairman Abdul Salam Rizvi openly challenged the decision, asserting that the board is overstepping its jurisdiction.

“The mandate of the Waqf board is limited strictly to the management of Waqf properties, not intervening in religious and personal matters like ‘nikah,’” Rizvi noted.

He further emphasised that there is absolutely no legal provision empowering the board to act as a sanctioning authority for marriages. Rizvi did, however, concede that registering ‘maulanas’ could prove useful for maintaining cleaner administrative records and reducing future documentary disputes.