13-year-old drugged, gang-raped in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur; police launch manhunt

DEHRADUN: Police have formed multiple teams to track down several men accused of drugging and gang-raping a 13-year-old girl at a hotel in the Udham Singh Nagar district.

The investigation began immediately after the survivor’s mother filed a written complaint at the Rudrapur Kotwali station, prompting police to register an FIR.

According to the complaint, the girl left her home in the Transit Camp area on July 6, planning to visit a water park with a neighborhood friend. While they were waiting for an auto-rickshaw near Medicity Hospital, an acquaintance of the friend arrived on a motorcycle.

The man allegedly separated the 13-year-old from her friend and took her to a hotel near the Lalpur toll plaza. The complaint also implicates an older relative of the motorcyclist.

At the hotel, the girl was reportedly given a cold drink laced with an intoxicating substance. After she lost consciousness, she was sexually assaulted. The complaint further alleges that the attackers called two to three other unidentified men to the hotel, who also assaulted the minor.

The survivor was held overnight and left outside the hotel the following morning. Around 11 a.m., she managed to reach a nearby shop, where she used a phone to call her mother. Her mother immediately rushed to the spot and dialed the 112 emergency helpline.

Superintendent of Police (City) Uttam Singh Negi assured that the authorities are treating the case with the utmost urgency.

"We have registered a case under the relevant sections of the law based on the mother's complaint," Negi said. "The investigation is moving forward using scientific and technical evidence, and our teams are currently conducting raids to arrest everyone involved."

Detectives are currently gathering evidence from the hotel, reviewing CCTV footage, and tracking digital inputs to map out the exact sequence of events and identify the remaining suspects.