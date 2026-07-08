Army's 120 km class Pinaka rocket clears minimum-range test with ‘textbook precision’

NEW DELHI: The Army’s quest for long-range ‘shoot-and-scoot’ firepower to hit enemy gun positions, command centres and logistics hubs deep across the borders got a boost on Wednesday, with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully testing the 120-km Pinaka guided rocket for its user-specified minimum range of 60 km at Chandipur off the Odisha coast.

“Demonstrating all in-flight manoeuvres as planned, the LRGR (long range guided rocket) impacted the target with textbook precision, exactly following the predicted trajectory,” the defence ministry said.

Crucially, the rocket was fired from an in-service Pinaka launcher, validating the Army’s requirement that variants of different ranges be fired from the same platform without new launch infrastructure.

The latest trial follows the maiden flight test of the LRGR-120 in December last year, when the rocket was fired to its maximum range of 120 km.

The ‘minimum range’ test, in turn, is as crucial as the maximum reach for the Army. A rocket geared to zoom to 120 km has to shed enormous energy and execute steep manoeuvres to accurately hit a target just 60 km away. It also ensures the launchers have no ‘dead zone’ in front of them, with the same rocket capable of taking out enemy artillery positions, radars and command posts across the entire 60-120 km envelope without the need for a separate weapon system.