Australia suspends licences of 44 fumigation agencies, putting Indian basmati rice shipments at risk

CHANDIGARH: Following an audit by Australian biosecurity authorities, which operate one of the world’s strictest import control systems, the Australian Government has suspended the licences of 44 service providers, including five from Haryana and three from Punjab. The action affects around 60 per cent of Indian fumigation agencies approved to certify consignments bound for Australia, potentially disrupting shipments.

More than 100 containers of basmati rice, valued at around Rs 200 crore, are likely to be affected by the suspension.

Exporters clarified that Australia has not imposed any ban on Indian basmati rice imports. The action is limited to the suspension of certain fumigation service providers and does not raise concerns over the quality or safety of basmati rice.

India’s exports to Australia in the last fiscal year were valued at around $520 million, with basmati rice accounting for the largest share at $79 million, followed by miscellaneous processed items at $75 million and spices at $73 million.

According to Indian Government data, 72,422 MT of basmati rice worth Rs 734.87 crore was exported to Australia between June 2025 and May 2026. This was higher than the 60,177 MT worth Rs 607.23 crore exported during the corresponding period between June 2024 and May 2025.