Badrinath donation row: BKTC suspends aide as CM orders high-level probe

DEHRADUN: The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has suspended personal assistant Pramod Nautiyal with immediate effect amid allegations of irregularities linked to donations and offerings at the revered Badrinath Dham.

The action was taken after a preliminary inquiry reportedly found prima facie indications of serious lapses in the handling of official responsibilities. The committee has also expedited its departmental inquiry into the matter.

According to an order issued by the BKTC, Nautiyal was served a show-cause notice on July 3 after allegations surfaced regarding “serious irregularities in the discharge of official duties”. A four-member inquiry committee was subsequently constituted to conduct a fair and detailed investigation.

After examining Nautiyal’s reply and the preliminary report submitted by the inquiry panel, the charges were found to be prima facie substantiated. The inquiry committee also recommended disciplinary action against him.

The BKTC order stated that allowing the employee to continue in his current position could potentially affect the impartiality of the inquiry. “To ensure fairness and transparency in the investigation, Pramod Nautiyal has been suspended with immediate effect,” the order said.

During the suspension period, Nautiyal has been attached to the BKTC office at Jyotirmath until the completion of the probe.

The issue has also drawn the attention of the Uttarakhand government. On the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a three-member high-level committee has been constituted to examine the alleged irregularities related to donations and offerings at Badrinath Dham. The panel has been asked to submit its report and recommendations to the government within 15 days.

An order issued by Tourism Secretary Dhiraj Singh Garbyal said the committee would conduct a detailed inquiry into various aspects of donations received at the temple and their management. The government said the decision was taken in view of recent complaints and the seriousness of the matter, to ensure an impartial and fact-based investigation.