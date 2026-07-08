Centre allows drug imports through Navi Mumbai Airport to boost pharma supply chain

NEW DELHI: In a significant step towards strengthening the pharmaceutical supply chain and facilitating ease of trade, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has enabled the import of drugs through the recently inaugurated Navi Mumbai Airport in Maharashtra.

The amendment to Rule 43A of the Drugs Rules, 1945 now includes Navi Mumbai in the list of airports through which drugs may be imported into the country.

With this addition, the total number of ports of entry (road/rail/ship/air) becomes 42.

The notification has been issued after consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, the ministry said.

With this amendment, Navi Mumbai Airport joins the list of designated airports permitted for the import of drugs under the Drugs Rules, 1945.

The amendment is expected to facilitate smoother movement of pharmaceutical consignments, strengthen logistics infrastructure, and provide greater flexibility to importers by adding a new alternative for import of medicines into India.

The initiative is in line with the government's continued efforts to strengthen the regulatory framework, improve trade facilitation, and promote 'Ease of Doing Business' while ensuring effective regulatory oversight of imported drugs, officials added.

The ministry on January 28 had invited objections and suggestions from persons likely to be affected by the proposal. But received no objections and suggestions from the public for the said draft rules.