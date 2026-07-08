Chhattisgarh digitises all Waqf properties, plans drive against encroachments

RAIPUR: Under the Central Government's new legislative provisions, all 2,016 Waqf properties in Chhattisgarh have been successfully digitised and recorded on the central online portal.

In a comprehensive list released by the central system this month, the Central Government authenticated and verified all documents submitted by the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board without raising a single objection, State Waqf Board Chairman Salim Raj told TNIE.

According to Board officials, several influential individuals have allegedly encroached upon a number of these high-value properties over the years. Following the official validation of the central list, the Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board is preparing to launch a large-scale anti-encroachment drive to reclaim its prime properties. The Board aims to remove all illegal encroachments within the next two months.

According to data released by the Central Government, Chhattisgarh ranks ahead of several smaller states and Union Territories in terms of the total number of registered Waqf properties.