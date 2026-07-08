Chhattisgarh digitises all Waqf properties, plans drive against encroachments

RAIPUR: Under the Central Government's new legislative provisions, all 2,016 Waqf properties in Chhattisgarh have been successfully digitised and recorded on the central online portal.
In a comprehensive list released by the central system this month, the Central Government authenticated and verified all documents submitted by the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board without raising a single objection, State Waqf Board Chairman Salim Raj told TNIE.
According to Board officials, several influential individuals have allegedly encroached upon a number of these high-value properties over the years. Following the official validation of the central list, the Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board is preparing to launch a large-scale anti-encroachment drive to reclaim its prime properties. The Board aims to remove all illegal encroachments within the next two months.
According to data released by the Central Government, Chhattisgarh ranks ahead of several smaller states and Union Territories in terms of the total number of registered Waqf properties.
The Chhattisgarh Waqf Board holds assets valued at around Rs 9,000 crore. Of these, properties worth approximately Rs 6,500 crore are located in urban areas, while assets valued at more than Rs 2,500 crore are situated in rural regions.
The Central Government had earlier introduced a new centralised verification system to identify and map Waqf properties across the country. All states were required to upload details of properties within their respective districts by 30 June.
While the Central Government raised objections to more than one lakh properties across the country owing to incomplete records, Chhattisgarh achieved a flawless record, with no objections raised against any of its listings. Records relating to all mosques and dargahs in the state were uploaded within the stipulated deadline.
“Online records for 2,016 Waqf properties worth nearly Rs 9,000 crore across the state were submitted, and not a single objection was raised. All property documents have been verified as authentic. We will now begin removing illegal encroachments from Waqf properties. FIRs will be registered against anyone who attempts to obstruct this process,” Salim Raj said.
Every Mutavalli is required to register and maintain an account on the official Waqf Board portal. Upon submitting all the required documents along with verified identification, they assume full responsibility for the administration and management of the Waqf properties registered in their name, the Waqf Board Chairman added.