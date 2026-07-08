Complete voter roll revision or lose welfare benefits, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday urged people across the state to participate in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying eligible voters must ensure their names are included in the revised voter list to exercise their franchise and continue receiving benefits under government welfare schemes, including the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana.

Appealing to all eligible voters, Mann said only those whose names are included in the new electoral rolls after submitting the SIR form will be able to vote and avail the benefits of government schemes.

In a video message from Bengaluru, where he is on a health and wellness retreat, Mann said it was important for every eligible voter to complete the SIR process so their names are included in the revised electoral rolls.

"It is very important for every eligible voter to fill out the SIR form so that your name is included in the new electoral roll. If your name does not appear in the voter list, you will not be able to exercise your democratic right to vote. I urge every Punjabi to complete this process on time and protect this invaluable right," he said.

The chief minister said the Special Intensive Revision aims to strengthen democracy at the grassroots level and appealed to people across Punjab to participate in the exercise. He also assured citizens of full support during the process.