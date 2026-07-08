Congress dubs VB-GRAM-G Act 'Rozgar Adhikar chori', slams Centre

Congress on Wednesday stepped up its attack on the Centre's Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, with senior leader Jairam Ramesh calling it "Rozgar Adhikar chori" and alleging that it dilutes the constitutional right to work while imposing a heavy financial burden on states.

Sharing an article by former Jammu and Kashmir finance minister Haseeb Drabu on X, Ramesh said the new law dismantles the rights-based framework of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

"Haseeb Drabu, one of India's finest economists and the former Finance Minister of J&K, has written a very incisive article exposing the realities of the VB G RAM G that has been bulldozed through to replace the transformational MGNREGA," Ramesh said.

"VB G RAM G is really Rozgar Adhikar chori. It replaces a Constitutional right to work that has empowered gram panchayats with a highly centralised scheme that places an intolerably heavy financial burden on state governments," he said.