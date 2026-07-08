Congress raps Bhupender Yadav, asks ‘can there be so much smoke without any fire’

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at the government over the removal of key aides of Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav from his office, asking whether this could be an instance of the “Pradhan Mantri Chanda Do Dhandha Lo” scheme having gone wrong.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the news of the sacking of four members of Yadav’s staff is shocking.

The opposition party’s dig came after the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change relieved the private secretary and three additional secretaries of their duties from Yadav’s office.

“It is no secret how such appointments are made in the first place during the Modi regime. Can there be so much smoke without any fire? Could this be an instance of the Pradhan Mantri Chanda Do Dhandha Lo scheme having gone awry?” Ramesh asked on X.

Three separate office orders issued by the ministry on July 3 to effect the changes.