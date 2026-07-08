Congress trying to derive political mileage from Ram Temple donation theft issue, alleges Kangana Ranaut

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday accused the Congress of trying to derive political mileage from the Ram Temple donation theft issue, noting that the party had opposed the construction of the temple.

The BJP MP's statement came a day after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said irregularities regarding donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya not only constitute theft of money but also theft of the faith of millions of people.

State PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh had stated on Tuesday that the BJP would have set the whole country ablaze if the Ram temple donation theft issue had occurred under the Congress government.

"The Congress party opposed the construction of the Ram Temple for years and now the same party is trying to derive political mileage from the issue," Ranaut said.

She said Lord Ram is the embodiment of faith for millions of Indians, and the construction of the Ram temple became possible only after centuries of struggle, sacrifice, and devotion.

The BJP leader alleged that the Himachal Pradesh government attempted to utilise temple funds for government schemes and sought to assert control over the resources of temples and religious institutions, yet now Congress leaders are speaking about the Ram temple.