Delhi, Mumbai grapple with monsoon havoc; 11 feared trapped in Pune building collapse amid heavy rain

NEW DELHI Heavy monsoon rains battered large parts of the country on Wednesday, triggering flash floods and widespread disruption to rail and road traffic, with 11 people feared trapped under a collapsed garbage mound in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad and several parts of Delhi and Mumbai reeling under waterlogging.

Surat in Gujarat received torrential rains, with officials saying at least nine people have died in rain-related incidents in the last few days in the district. The administration has shifted thousands of people from low-lying areas to safer locations and distributed food packets in high-rise buildings in waterlogged areas of the city.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the chief ministers of Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the situation arising from heavy rains there and assured them of all possible assistance from the Centre, officials said. The calls come after the debris collapse in Kerala's Wayanad, flash floods in Jammu's Doda, and deadly incidents and major disruptions reported from Maharashtra and Gujarat on Tuesday.

The search for five missing people was still underway on Wednesday after a rain-soaked mound of excavated earth collapsed at a tunnel project site in Wayanad. Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan visited the landslide-affected area and reviewed the search operation.

After a brief respite, heavy rains accompanied by thunder returned to Mumbai, delaying local train services and causing inconvenience to office-goers.

Long-distance train services towards Gujarat remained disrupted in Maharashtra due to waterlogging in the Vasai-Virar section in neighbouring Palghar district and at several locations in south Gujarat. Operations on the Mumbai–Pune route were also yet to be fully restored following landslides in the Bhor Ghat section.

In the national capital, incessant torrential rains left several parts of the city waterlogged and slowed down traffic. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts, warning of thunderstorms and more rain.