Foreign tourist arrivals in Ladakh double in June; Israelis top international visitor list

SRINAGAR: The Union Territory of Ladakh is witnessing a steady rise in tourist arrivals, with foreign tourist numbers doubling in June and Israeli nationals accounting for the largest share of international visitors to the cold desert.

According to figures released by the Ladakh administration, foreign tourist arrivals rose from 3,349 in June 2025 to 6,680 in June 2026, registering a 99.46 per cent increase.

The sharp rise reflects Ladakh's growing popularity among international travellers seeking high-altitude adventure experiences.

Official figures show Israeli nationals accounted for the highest number of foreign visitors, followed by tourists from Thailand, the United States, Vietnam, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, Taiwan, Russia, Italy, South Korea, Spain and several other European and Southeast Asian countries.

Overall tourist arrivals in Ladakh reached 1,07,740 in June 2026, up 43.48 per cent from 75,089 recorded in June 2025.

According to official data, a total of 2,25,286 tourists visited Ladakh during the first six months of 2026, including 2,11,645 domestic and 13,641 foreign visitors.

The administration is focusing on diversifying tourism beyond the conventional summer season by promoting winter tourism, adventure tourism, high-altitude trekking, wildlife tourism, rural tourism, wellness tourism, cultural tourism, spiritual tourism and astro-tourism.