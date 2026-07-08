Forgot your train ticket? Here is how Indian Railways can help you mid-journey

RAIPUR: In the rush of travel, passengers occasionally leave their original reserved tickets—issued by Railway Reservation Counters (PRS)—at home or at the station. While such situations often cause unnecessary panic, Indian Railways' current regulations explicitly provide provisions to assist passengers in these circumstances, officials of Raipur Railway Division in South East Central Railway (SECR) operational zone said.

According to railway guidelines, if a passenger forgets to carry a valid counter-issued reserved ticket while traveling, their family members or an authorised representative can present the original ticket to the Station Master of the respective departure station.

Upon verifying the ticket, the Station Master will transmit the necessary information to the upcoming station on the train's route, in accordance with prevailing railway rules. Based on this official communication, railway authorities will take the required action to help the genuine passenger continue their journey without hassle, senior railway officials told The New Indian Express.

This facility is strictly applicable only to original reserved tickets issued via railway reservation counters (PRS). It does not apply to e-tickets booked online through IRCTC.

The railway administration advises passengers who realise they have forgotten their counter ticket to immediately inform the Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE) on board. Simultaneously, they should contact their family members to present the original ticket to the departure station's Station Master as quickly as possible so that timely action can be taken.

For further information or assistance, the official railway helpline 139 is available round-the-clock.

Indian Railways remains continuously committed to ensuring a safe, smooth, and hassle-free journey for all passengers, the officials stated.

Travellers are urged to carefully check their tickets and other essential travel documents before commencing their journey to avoid any avoidable inconvenience.