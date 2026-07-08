‘Futile to expect accountability’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM, Pradhan over fresh UGC-NET leak claims

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Narendra Modi government over alleged irregularities in the UGC-NET June 2026 examination, accusing it of ignoring repeated controversies surrounding competitive exams and failing to protect the interests of students.
The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the government continued to "turn a blind eye and sleep soundly" despite allegations of exam-related scams, adding that the hard work of lakhs of students held "no value" for it.
Sharing a screenshot of a media report on X, Gandhi referred to allegations by student leaders in Rohtak, Haryana, regarding the UGC-NET examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
"The serious allegations that have surfaced regarding last week's UGC-NET exam are utterly shocking. Just a few weeks after the NEET paper leak, reports are now emerging that a 100-page PDF was circulated right before the UGC-NET exam," Gandhi wrote in Hindi.
He claimed the PDF was related to the question paper-setting process and alleged that nearly 90 questions in it matched those in the Sociology question paper.
Gandhi further alleged that the question paper was being sold for Rs 2.25 lakh in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan. He also claimed that the same network had said it could provide question papers for upcoming examinations, including CSIR-NET, HTET and ADA.
"Even after the repeated scams in NEET and NET, the Modi government continues to turn a blind eye and sleep soundly, because the years of hard work put in by lakhs of students -- who burn the midnight oil -- holds no value for them," Gandhi said.
There was no immediate response from the National Testing Agency, which conducts national-level higher education entrance examinations, to the allegations.
Claiming that no investigation would be conducted and students would not get justice, Gandhi said, "The only tool for change is our collective voice -- the resounding 'chhatron ki goonj' (echo of students) across the country, which will bring about an education revolution in India."
(With inputs from PTI)