‘Futile to expect accountability’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM, Pradhan over fresh UGC-NET leak claims

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Narendra Modi government over alleged irregularities in the UGC-NET June 2026 examination, accusing it of ignoring repeated controversies surrounding competitive exams and failing to protect the interests of students.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the government continued to "turn a blind eye and sleep soundly" despite allegations of exam-related scams, adding that the hard work of lakhs of students held "no value" for it.

Sharing a screenshot of a media report on X, Gandhi referred to allegations by student leaders in Rohtak, Haryana, regarding the UGC-NET examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

"The serious allegations that have surfaced regarding last week's UGC-NET exam are utterly shocking. Just a few weeks after the NEET paper leak, reports are now emerging that a 100-page PDF was circulated right before the UGC-NET exam," Gandhi wrote in Hindi.

He claimed the PDF was related to the question paper-setting process and alleged that nearly 90 questions in it matched those in the Sociology question paper.