Govt: Four states ink pact to resolve decades-old Narmada Project disputes

NEW DELHI: Four states along the Narmada River, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, on Tuesday signed a landmark agreement in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah to resolve decades-old disputes over rehabilitation and land compensation for families displaced by the Narmada Project.

The agreement settles long-pending issues related to the rehabilitation of people living in flood-affected areas and compensation for land acquired under the multi-state river project, officials said. The pact marks a significant step in the Centre’s push to help states resolve long-standing disputes through dialogue and consensus.

The Narmada agreement follows a series of recent breakthroughs on water-sharing and river infrastructure projects involving multiple states.

On June 29, Rajasthan and Haryana signed an agreement for the construction and implementation of the Yamuna Water Project, ending a dispute that had remained unresolved for nearly three decades. Officials had described the agreement as a milestone in addressing one of the longest-pending inter-state water issues.

On June 16, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan agreed to sign an MoU for the implementation of Kishau Multipurpose Project. It is aimed at enhancing water availability, supporting irrigation and power generation and contributing to the rejuvenation of the Yamuna River.

The officials said the latest agreements underscore growing momentum in resolving legacy inter-state water and infrastructure disputes.

Land compensation

Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra on Tuesday signed an agreement in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah to resolve decades-old disputes over rehabilitation and land compensation for families displaced by Narmada Project.