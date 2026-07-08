India urges restraint as Trump threatens fresh Iran strikes after attacks in Strait of Hormuz

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday voiced deep concern over the renewed escalation in West Asia after fresh attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, even as US President Donald Trump threatened another round of military strikes against Iran, raising fears of a wider regional conflict and renewed disruption to global energy supplies. In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry warned that the attacks on merchant vessels and the rising military confrontation could destabilise the region and disrupt critical trade routes.

“India is deeply concerned over the recent attacks and escalation of tensions in West Asia, which have followed fresh targeting of commercial shipping transiting international waterways in the region. These developments risk undermining regional peace, security and stability,” the MEA said. Calling for immediate de-escalation, India urged all sides to “exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and ensure protection of civilians as well as the uninterrupted flow of energy supplies and commerce.” It also appealed for a return to “dialogue and diplomacy to achieve a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict.” The appeal came as President Trump struck an unusually combative tone at the NATO summit, accusing Iran’s leadership of acting irrationally and hinting at further military action.

“We hit them very hard last night, very probably hit them hard again tonight,” Trump said, adding that Iran had long "been the bully of the Middle East and they're not the bully anymore.”

Trump also expressed frustration with Tehran's negotiating stance, claiming Iranian leaders repeatedly backed away from commitments made during talks.This c followed reports that three commercial vessels were hit in the Strait of Hormuz alongside Iranian targets, intensifying concerns over one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints. The narrow waterway carries a significant share of global oil and gas exports, making any disruption a major concern for energy markets. International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez condemned what he described as “reckless attacks” on commercial shipping.