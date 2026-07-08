Jharkhand school teacher accused of asking students to remove 'kalava', religious lockets; probe ordered

RANCHI: An alleged incident at the Upgraded High School in Ramkanda, Garhwa, has sparked outrage after a Muslim teacher reportedly asked students to remove 'kalava' (sacred threads) from their wrists and religious lockets from around their necks. The incident triggered protests by parents and villagers.

Following complaints from parents, the district administration ordered an inquiry into the matter. Officials said appropriate action would be taken in accordance with the rules based on the findings of the investigation.

According to parents, an Arabic teacher at the school allegedly asked some students to remove their 'kalava' and religious lockets during class on Wednesday. They also claimed that students who objected were scolded by the teacher.

After returning home, the children informed their parents about the incident, triggering anger among villagers. The matter quickly spread across the area.

A large number of parents and local residents later gathered at the school and staged a protest, demanding strict action against the teacher.

The protesters said it was inappropriate to pressure any student into removing symbols associated with their religious beliefs. They maintained that schools should treat all religions and communities with equal respect.

Tension prevailed on the school premises for some time before the situation was brought under control by local residents and the school management.