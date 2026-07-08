Jharkhand: Tribal PhD scholar accuses IIM Ranchi of discrimination

RANCHI: A PhD scholar at IIM Ranchi has approached the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), alleging that she faced discrimination by the institute's management because of her tribal identity.

Priyanka Kujur, who belongs to the Scheduled Tribe community, claimed that she has been subjected to discriminatory treatment because of her background.

Accompanied by her parents, she visited the Circuit House in Ranchi on Monday and met NCST member Dr Asha Lakra to submit a formal complaint against the IIM Ranchi management.

According to Priyanka, despite graduating from BIT Mesra, she is frequently taunted and labelled as "weak." She also alleged discrimination in the awarding of marks to students at the institute.

Priyanka's parents expressed concern that the attitude of the IIM Ranchi management could push their daughter into depression.

"It is very disturbing that they do not reply to any query; they don't even respond to RTI applications. I think she is being suppressed at the institute," said her father, John Anuranjan Kujur.

He further alleged that Priyanka had given an innovative suggestion related to cybercrime, but it was suppressed, possibly because "they did not want a tribal student to grow."

After hearing the student's complaint, Dr Asha Lakra said she would look into the matter during the review meeting scheduled at IIM Ranchi later in the day.

Lakra also assured students from the tribal community that the Commission would not allow any injustice against them, whether the matter concerned IIM Ranchi or any other IIM in the country.