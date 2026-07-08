J&K Book Row: LG Sinha orders audit of educational institutions, suspends eight officials over controversial texts

SRINAGAR: Amid row over two books approved for government school libraries in Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly glorifying militancy and separatism, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered a comprehensive audit of educational institutions across the Union Territory.

The administration has already ordered an inquiry into the controversy, banned the authors of the two controversial books, suspended eight Education Department officials, withdrew printed material of the two authors from J&K and registered a police FIR.

The LG Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting with senior officers and reviewed the action taken regarding the circulation of books and literature containing anti-national and separatist content in educational institutions.

The two controversial books are --- “Personalities and Legends of J&K” authored by Dr Hilal Ahmad and Santosh Meena and published by by Jammu's Oberoi Book Service and “Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir" authored by Dr Suhant Giri and published by Delhi's Aurora Prakashan.

The books reportedly contain separate chapters on JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, who was executed in Delhi's Tihar Jail in 1984, jailed separatist leader Masarat Alam, and slain separatist leader Abdul Gani Lone besides late separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq among others. The publications have also referred to Jammu and Kashmir as "Indian Held Kashmir" and "Indian Occupied Kashmir."

Taking serious note of the matter, LG Sinha today directed the concerned departments to put in place effective mechanism to ensure no procurement, distribution and availability of any publications including books, journals, magazines or any literature containing anti-national, separatist or objectionable content in the Universities, government and private colleges and schools, public and private libraries etc.

This would include the heads of these institutions affirming within specified period against availability of any such material in their respective institutions, apart from conduct of comprehensive audit and inspection thereof.

The Lieutenant Governor also instructed the authorities to examine the websites and digital repositories of universities and higher educational institutions and immediately remove any objectionable material, if any.

On the directions of the Lt Governor, the Education Department has already placed eight officials under suspension for showing serious lapses and negligence, which is unbecoming of government servants. The suspended officials include library coordinators, principals, academic officers and lecturers, who will remain attached with the School Education Department during the suspension period.