Kashmir Police use facial recognition to arrest three alleged OGWs of militants

SRINAGAR: In a first, police have arrested three alleged Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of militants with the help of advanced surveillance technology, a Facial Recognition System (FRS), which generated alerts about their movement in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The Facial Recognition System (FRS) has been installed by police in south Kashmir's Anantnag district as part of the security apparatus for the smooth conduct of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

A police spokesperson said the FRS generated timely alerts regarding three suspicious individuals while they were passing through the Sarbal area in Anantnag.

Acting swiftly on the alerts, police personnel intercepted and verified the identities of the three individuals.

"During the verification process, all three were identified as Over Ground Workers (OGWs)," the spokesperson said.

The three were arrested for further legal proceedings, police said.

It is believed to be the first time in Kashmir that alleged OGWs have been detained with the help of an advanced Facial Recognition System.

"The successful detection highlights the crucial role of technology-driven policing in strengthening the security grid and ensuring a safe, secure, and incident-free Amarnath Yatra," the police spokesperson said.

Police remain committed to leveraging modern surveillance systems and maintaining a robust security framework to safeguard pilgrims and uphold peace in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, the spokesperson added.