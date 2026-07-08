Kejriwal's 'temple politics' driven by electoral opportunism, says Punjab BJP chief

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Wednesday accused AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal of resorting to "temple politics" and practising "election-time Hinduism" ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections due early next year.

In a statement, Dhillon alleged that Kejriwal's recent remarks on Sanatan Dharma and temples were aimed at garnering electoral support.

He said Kejriwal, who had once suggested that a hospital should be built instead of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, lacked credibility in now advocating the construction of temples in Punjab.

The BJP leader's remarks came after Kejriwal recently said the Aam Aadmi Party was a "true Sanatani" that had worked with genuine devotion towards Sanatan values, while accusing the BJP of using Lord Ram's name for political gains.

During a visit to Punjab last month, Kejriwal had also announced that a grand temple dedicated to Luv, Kush and Mata Janaki would be built in Amritsar.

"Kejriwal's sudden temple politics exposes his electoral opportunism. His recent remarks reflect nothing more than election-time Hinduism aimed at winning votes," Dhillon said.

Referring to the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Dhillon alleged that while the country participated in the event, Kejriwal stayed away and instead organised a "politically motivated Sundarkand recital in Delhi".

He further alleged that Kejriwal's repeated references to Hinduism and temples during his Punjab visit were driven solely by electoral considerations and claimed that the AAP chief had treated Sanatan Dharma and temples merely as political tools.

Questioning Kejriwal's understanding of Hindu scriptures, Dhillon said a "leader who drew criticism for controversial remarks about Ravana in January 2025 is now attempting to deliver sermons on religion in Punjab".

"Someone lacking even a basic understanding of the Ramayana cannot credibly preach religion to Punjabis," he said.

The BJP had last year accused Kejriwal of misquoting the Ramayan and "insulting" Lord Ram and Sita.

Dhillon also challenged Kejriwal to explain what his government had done during its decade in power in Delhi for the development of any major temple or Hindu religious institution.

Targeting the AAP government in Punjab, he said those who had "plundered Punjab" over the past four-and-a-half years had little moral authority to speak about religion.

Claiming that Kejriwal was trying to revive his political fortunes in Punjab after losing power in Delhi, Dhillon said the people of the state would not allow religious sentiments to be exploited for electoral gains.

(With inputs from PTI)