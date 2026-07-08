NMC directs 70 medical colleges to immediately comply with mandatory CCTV surveillance norms

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed as many as 70 medical colleges and institutions, including in Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, and Telangana, to comply with mandatory CCTV installation and surveillance-sharing norms.
According to the public notice, the existing NMC regulations make it mandatory for medical colleges to install 25 cameras at prescribed locations, set up a Network Video Recorder (NVR), provide its live feed to the NMC, and maintain 30 days of footage for playback.
The maximum number of medical colleges are in Rajasthan, where 13 medical colleges have not followed these regulations. It is followed by Maharashtra (8).
In Delhi, eight medical colleges, including both UG and PG programmes, are violating these norms, which have been stipulated by earlier NMC regulations and amendments.
These colleges are: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr RML Hospital; Central Health Education Bureau; Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya; ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Basaidarapur; G.B. Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research; Maulana Azad Medical College; Indian Railway Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences and Research and Associated Northern Rail; and University College of Medical Sciences & GTB Hospital.
These are followed by Uttar Pradesh (6), Madhya Pradesh (5) and Telangana (4).
In Jharkhand and Punjab, three medical colleges each are not following these norms; in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, and West Bengal, two colleges each are not following the rules.
One medical college each in Pondicherry, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Assam, Manipur, and Uttarakhand is violating these norms.
The public notice, dated July 6, said the NMC team has continuously followed up with medical colleges that have not complied with NMC regulations/guidelines for installing CCTV systems and have not shared their CCTV feeds via NVRs. Yet, some medical colleges have not yet linked their NVRs with the Commission.
“All such medical colleges/institutions under NMC which are not complying with the referred regulations/guidelines are directed to comply with the same on an immediate basis,” the notice said.