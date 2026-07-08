NMC directs 70 medical colleges to immediately comply with mandatory CCTV surveillance norms

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed as many as 70 medical colleges and institutions, including in Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, and Telangana, to comply with mandatory CCTV installation and surveillance-sharing norms.

According to the public notice, the existing NMC regulations make it mandatory for medical colleges to install 25 cameras at prescribed locations, set up a Network Video Recorder (NVR), provide its live feed to the NMC, and maintain 30 days of footage for playback.

The maximum number of medical colleges are in Rajasthan, where 13 medical colleges have not followed these regulations. It is followed by Maharashtra (8).

In Delhi, eight medical colleges, including both UG and PG programmes, are violating these norms, which have been stipulated by earlier NMC regulations and amendments.

These colleges are: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr RML Hospital; Central Health Education Bureau; Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya; ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Basaidarapur; G.B. Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research; Maulana Azad Medical College; Indian Railway Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences and Research and Associated Northern Rail; and University College of Medical Sciences & GTB Hospital.