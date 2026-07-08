Patna Diary | ‘I am a lion of Bihar’: Lalu on security downgrade

Former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad has dismissed concerns about his security downgrade, declaring, “I am a lion of Bihar, and I don’t have any problem.” His remarks came after the Bihar government led by CM Samrat Choudhary recently downgraded Lalu and his wife Rabri Devi’s security cover from Z-plus to Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) guards. Asked by media about Bihar Choudhary targeting him and his family, RJD supremo tersely responded, “Let them target”. On former CM Nitish Kumar remaining quiet about the decision, he remarked, “Yes, everyone is silent.” The government later restored the security cover.
JD(U) leaders differ on Bhojpur encounter
Differences have emerged within former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) over last month’s police encounter in which a youth, Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, was killed in the Bhojpur district. A day after a senior JD(U) leader and minister, Ashok Choudhary, visited the victim’s house at Bilauti village and demanded justice for the family, another senior JD(U) leader and minister, Shravan Kumar, said that Choudhary’s remarks had nothing to do with the party. Choudhary met the victim’s family in his individual capacity, and whatever he had said was not of the party’s official statement on the issue. The issue has snowballed into a major controversy.
Bihar to establish univ focused on arts, culture
The nature of higher education in Bihar is changing rapidly. Alongside traditional universities, the state government is now moving toward developing dedicated universities for different fields. After engineering, medical, and sports education, the government is now preparing to establish a separate Bihar University of Arts to promote talents in the field of art and culture. The Bihar art and culture department, and education department are jointly working on its framework. The government claims that the university will be focused on art and culture, where specialised education will be given in disciplines like music, dance, and folk art among others.
Ramashankar
Our correspondent in Bihar
ramashankar@newindianexpress.com