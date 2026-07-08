Patna Diary | ‘I am a lion of Bihar’: Lalu on security downgrade

JD(U) leaders differ on Bhojpur encounter

Differences have emerged within former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) over last month’s police encounter in which a youth, Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, was killed in the Bhojpur district. A day after a senior JD(U) leader and minister, Ashok Choudhary, visited the victim’s house at Bilauti village and demanded justice for the family, another senior JD(U) leader and minister, Shravan Kumar, said that Choudhary’s remarks had nothing to do with the party. Choudhary met the victim’s family in his individual capacity, and whatever he had said was not of the party’s official statement on the issue. The issue has snowballed into a major controversy.