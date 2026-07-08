PDP leader Iltija Mufti alleges Amarnath lingam melted within a week

SRINAGAR: With over 1.13 lakh devotees having visited the Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas since the annual Amarnath Yatra began on 3 July, PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Wednesday alleged that the naturally formed ice lingam had already melted within a week of the pilgrimage. She stressed that "for our mountains, rivers and glaciers to survive, we need a long-term sustainable environmental and tourism policy".
In a post on X, Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, wrote: "Only a week into the Amarnath Yatra and the naturally formed lingam has already melted. Climate change, driven by mindless tree felling, illegal mining, poor waste management and the dangerous depletion of water levels, are major factors."
She alleged that, unfortunately, the environment had become a casualty of politics in Kashmir. "It has no political currency."
"For our mountains, rivers and glaciers to survive, we need a long-term sustainable environmental and tourism policy, much like Bhutan's. Otherwise, Kashmir will cease to exist," said Iltija, who unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Assembly election from the PDP stronghold of Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
The 57-day annual Amarnath Yatra began on 3 July via both the traditional Pahalgam route and the shorter Baltal route amid unprecedented security arrangements. It will conclude on Raksha Bandhan on 28 August.
According to officials, more than 1.13 lakh pilgrims had visited the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas since the start of the Yatra until Tuesday.
A fresh batch of 9,837 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Wednesday morning for the Amarnath Yatra.
It was the largest batch of pilgrims so far this year, comprising 7,004 men, 2,810 women, 21 children and two transgender pilgrims.
In another post on X, Iltija said: "The Amarnath Shrine Board must consider that the site itself is precariously situated inside a cave surrounded by snow-capped mountains and glaciers, a site of monumental significance for Hindus that has existed since the 12th century."
"But there has been a worrying acceleration of certain measures, such as unnecessary construction, the massive footfall of devotees and an ambitious ropeway project that could wreak havoc here," she said.
According to the PDP leader, the Amarnath Yatra is deeply intertwined with the ethos of Kashmiriyat, and pilgrims are always welcome. "But for this tradition to survive and continue, I hope the SASB treats this revered site with greater mindfulness and consideration."
"Lest we forget, there was a time when the naturally formed snow sculpture lasted well beyond the duration of the Yatra itself," she added.