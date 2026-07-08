PDP leader Iltija Mufti alleges Amarnath lingam melted within a week

She alleged that, unfortunately, the environment had become a casualty of politics in Kashmir. "It has no political currency."

"For our mountains, rivers and glaciers to survive, we need a long-term sustainable environmental and tourism policy, much like Bhutan's. Otherwise, Kashmir will cease to exist," said Iltija, who unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Assembly election from the PDP stronghold of Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The 57-day annual Amarnath Yatra began on 3 July via both the traditional Pahalgam route and the shorter Baltal route amid unprecedented security arrangements. It will conclude on Raksha Bandhan on 28 August.

According to officials, more than 1.13 lakh pilgrims had visited the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas since the start of the Yatra until Tuesday.

A fresh batch of 9,837 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Wednesday morning for the Amarnath Yatra.