PM reaffirms Indo-Pacific vision

NEW DELHI: Addressing the Indonesian Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reaffirmed India’s vision for the Indo-Pacific, declaring that the country believes in “development, not expansionism” while calling for deeper India-Indonesia ties to uphold democracy, regional stability and a rules-based international order.

Modi described India and Indonesia as civilisational partners bound by centuries of shared history, culture and maritime engagement. His remarks came against the backdrop of rising concerns across Southeast Asia over China’s growing military assertiveness in the South China Sea and the wider Indo-Pacific.

“India is a nation that follows the path of development, not expansionism,” Modi said. “India doesn’t believe in expansionism but in prosperity. We believe in, together with all, development for all.”

Though he did not mention China by name, the remarks were widely seen as a reiteration of India’s long-standing position favouring respect for sovereignty, peaceful resolution of disputes and a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Calling India and Indonesia two of the world’s largest democracies and major maritime nations, Modi said the partnership between the two countries could play an important role in shaping the future of the Indo-Pacific. “When India and Indonesia stand together, they strengthen the world’s faith that democracy creates opportunities and trust,” he said.