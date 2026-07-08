Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh excluded from Open Market Sale Scheme

CHANDIGARH: The Union Government has adopted a highly conservative approach under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) for the financial year 2026-27 by introducing a revised pricing structure. As a result, surplus states such as Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been excluded from the e-auction process, despite Punjab holding the largest stock of rice in the country.

The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution last week issued an order dated July 2 stating that "the sale of rice to state governments under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) is restricted only to non-surplus states that require additional rice to meet the requirements of their own notified schemes."

Principal Secretary, Food Supplies, Punjab, Rahul Tewari said that the state government has sought a clarification from the union government as why Punjab has been excluded from the scheme and why it has no benefit for the state, as the decision is detrimental to the interest of the state.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD), in Central Government has revised the reserve price of 100 per cent broken rice under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS), reducing it from 2,320 per quintal to 2,000 per quintal. This revision is being viewed as a positive step for the industry, but as per revised policy, Punjab, which is the country's largest custom milling state, has been excluded from the OMSS e-auction process. As a result, the price revision has become largely ineffective for Punjab's rice millers.