US charges Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar in Hardeep Singh Nijjar assassination case

CHANDIGARH: Notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, have been charged by the United States for allegedly ordering the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in June 2023.

Other gangsters indicted include Rohit Godara and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria for separate offences.

The charges stem from a years-long federal investigation under Operation Hard Ball, which targeted Indian crime syndicates allegedly involved in racketeering, targeted killings, shootings, extortion, transnational narcotics trafficking and other organised crimes whose impact has been particularly felt among the Indian diaspora.

In a statement, the US Department of Justice said law enforcement agencies in the United States, Canada and Europe arrested 24 defendants, including 11 in California, who are connected to three India-based transnational organised crime groups.

In all, 37 defendants—including two who allegedly ran their global criminal syndicates while imprisoned in India—have been charged in three indictments unsealed on Tuesday. Of those arrested, 11 were apprehended in California, one in Indiana and one in Georgia, and are expected to make their initial appearances in federal court. Three defendants were arrested in Canada, one in Spain, while seven others were already in custody before the coordinated law enforcement operation.

According to a nine-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury on July 1, Lawrence Bishnoi (33), of Punjab, India, was a self-styled university student leader before abandoning politics and allegedly turning himself and his followers to organised crime.

"In public, Bishnoi projected an image of himself as a patriot, nationalist and deeply religious individual through social media posts and interviews with news organisations. He used this public image to recruit members and associates to his crime syndicate in India, the United States and elsewhere," the indictment stated.