22 lakh voters deleted from draft rolls of four states during SIR

Amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Mizoram, Odisha, Manipur and Sikkim, the states' combined voter base has shrunk by nearly 22 lakh after the draft voter list were published in the last few days.

The collective voter base that stood at 3.68 crore before the SIR exercise in these states has now shrunk to 3.46 crore.

The maximum number of names -- 20.11 lakh -- were dropped in Odisha.

However, people left out of the draft rolls still have a chance to be included in the final rolls to be published later this year.

Mizoram, Odisha, Manipur and Sikkim are among the 16 states and three Union Territories where electoral roll revision is underway with a staggered schedule.