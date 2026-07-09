Air India among world's top four most punctual airlines in June

NEW DELHI: Air India has been ranked the 4th most on-time airline in the world for June 2026 by the aviation analytics firm Cirium in its June 2026 On-Time Performance report.

Air India recorded an on-time arrival rate of 86.85% across 15,135 flights tracked during the month. The airline also posted an on-time departure rate of 86.23% and a completion factor of 99.7%, meaning virtually all scheduled flights operated as planned.

An official release said, “The ranking reflects Air India’s sustained investments in operational resilience, improved network planning, and enhanced execution across its domestic and international operations.”

As a hub-and-spoke network carrier operating a large number of domestic and international connections through India's two largest airports, Delhi and Mumbai, Air India manages significant operational complexity. “The airline's operations can be impacted by congestion and air traffic control restrictions at these busy airports, which often have a cascading effect across the network,” it said.

Over time, Air India has introduced a range of measures to strengthen schedule reliability and deliver a more consistent travel experience for its customers. These include improving departure punctuality, streamlining aircraft turnaround processes, enhancing real-time network monitoring, and enabling faster operational decision-making across the airline, it said.

Air India’s improving operational performance complements its broader transformation efforts underway, encompassing fleet modernisation, customer experience enhancements, digital innovation, and the strengthening of global connectivity through its growing hub-and-spoke network.