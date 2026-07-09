Bhopal Diary | No politics, only Dharma Raksha now: Digvijaya Singh

Alleging scam in the affairs of the world-famous Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, just like the financial irregularities exposed in the donations to Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, former MP CM Digvijaya Singh will embark on a 1000-km long Padyatra (journey on foot) from Ujjain to Ayodhya, starting the festival of Dussehra (October 20). “I understand the Sanatan Dharma, the BJP, the VHP, and the RSS. I’ve been an MLA five times and an MP four times; I’m already nearing 80 years of age. Now it’s time for no politics and only Dharma Raksha. The yatra will be non-political; I’ll not give any public statement during the entire Padyatra,” Singh said.
Who’s in race for Nitin Nabin’s new team?
Amid the strong buzz about the possible expansion of the union council of ministers, MP BJP circles are abuzz with probable names from the state who might be included in the rejigged and expanded Modi 3.0. The prominent names include second-time Khajuraho MP and ex-state party chief VD Sharma, second-time MP from Bhind-SC seat Sandhya Rai, and the remote possibility of newly elected first-time Rajya Sabha member Mahesh Kewat. Names of BJP leaders from MP are not just in the reckoning for inclusion in the expanded Modi cabinet but are also in the race for being part of national BJP president Nitin Nabin’s new team.
22 MP athletes at upcoming Asian Games
As many as 22 athletes from the state have qualified to represent India at the upcoming Asian Games. The 22 athletes will represent the nation in a diverse range of sports, including athletics, shooting, canoe slalom, kayaking, cloud judo, and equestrian sports. The 22 talented athletes include ace rifle shooter Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, who had won three medals, including team gold at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games; ace female rifle shooter Ashi Chouksey (who also won three medals at the last Asian Games); Samardeep Singh Gill (shot put); Dev Meena (pole vault); and 2025 ODI women’s World Cup-winning team’s pacer Kranti Goud.
Anuraag singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh
singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com