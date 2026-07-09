Bhopal Diary | No politics, only Dharma Raksha now: Digvijaya Singh

Alleging scam in the affairs of the world-famous Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, just like the financial irregularities exposed in the donations to Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, former MP CM Digvijaya Singh will embark on a 1000-km long Padyatra (journey on foot) from Ujjain to Ayodhya, starting the festival of Dussehra (October 20). “I understand the Sanatan Dharma, the BJP, the VHP, and the RSS. I’ve been an MLA five times and an MP four times; I’m already nearing 80 years of age. Now it’s time for no politics and only Dharma Raksha. The yatra will be non-political; I’ll not give any public statement during the entire Padyatra,” Singh said.