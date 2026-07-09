BSNL launches satellite phone priced at Rs 1.34 lakh for remote, emergency connectivity

State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the availability of a satellite phone priced at Rs 1.34 lakh, as part of its efforts to expand satellite communication services for defence, maritime, disaster response and users operating in remote areas.
In a post on X on Thursday, BSNL said the satellite handset costs Rs 1,34,166, inclusive of all taxes, and is designed to provide voice calling and SMS services in locations beyond the reach of conventional mobile networks.
"When conventional mobile networks can't reach, the BSNL Satellite Phone keeps you connected. Designed for challenging environments, making it an ideal solution for Defence, Maritime, Disaster Response, Mining, Remote Operations and Adventure Travel," the public sector telecom operator said.
BSNL asked interested users to contact their nearest office for more information and shared a mobile number in the post. However, a PTI report said that the number was reportedly unresponsive, with a verified X user commenting, "As Always. No one is responding to the above Given Number." An email sent to BSNL seeking clarification did not receive an immediate response.
BSNL has been providing voice call and SMS services through its Global Satellite Phone Service (GSPS) since January 1, 2018.
Citing an official Department of Telecommunications (DoT) statement issued in February, PTI reported that BSNL is required to complete the same customer verification process prescribed for mobile connections before issuing satellite phone services. Subscribers must also provide details such as the intended place of use, duration and purpose of using the satellite handset.
The DoT said the GSPS platform offers secure communication, with information transmitted in encrypted form.
BSNL currently offers satellite phone services through both prepaid and postpaid plans for government and commercial users.
For commercial users, postpaid plans are available at monthly charges of Rs 3,500, Rs 5,835 and Rs 11,670, offering 16, 30 and 60 minutes of free voice calls or SMS, respectively.
Government entities can opt for prepaid plans starting at Rs 3,500 per month, which include 20 minutes of free usage, or Rs 38,500 annually with 240 free minutes. Commercial prepaid plans are priced at Rs 5,835 per month with 30 free minutes, or Rs 64,185 annually with 360 free minutes.
After the free usage limit is exhausted, government users are charged Rs 18 per minute or SMS, while commercial users pay Rs 25 per minute or SMS. Additional prepaid top-up vouchers are available in denominations ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 10,000.
(With inputs from PTI)