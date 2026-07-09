BSNL launches satellite phone priced at Rs 1.34 lakh for remote, emergency connectivity

State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the availability of a satellite phone priced at Rs 1.34 lakh, as part of its efforts to expand satellite communication services for defence, maritime, disaster response and users operating in remote areas.

In a post on X on Thursday, BSNL said the satellite handset costs Rs 1,34,166, inclusive of all taxes, and is designed to provide voice calling and SMS services in locations beyond the reach of conventional mobile networks.

"When conventional mobile networks can't reach, the BSNL Satellite Phone keeps you connected. Designed for challenging environments, making it an ideal solution for Defence, Maritime, Disaster Response, Mining, Remote Operations and Adventure Travel," the public sector telecom operator said.

BSNL asked interested users to contact their nearest office for more information and shared a mobile number in the post. However, a PTI report said that the number was reportedly unresponsive, with a verified X user commenting, "As Always. No one is responding to the above Given Number." An email sent to BSNL seeking clarification did not receive an immediate response.

BSNL has been providing voice call and SMS services through its Global Satellite Phone Service (GSPS) since January 1, 2018.