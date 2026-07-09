CBI charges six more accused, files supplementary evidence in Mahadev App corruption case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against six more accused in a corruption case linked to the Mahadev App betting syndicate, one of India's largest illegal gambling networks with an estimated turnover of Rs 6,000 crore.

The accused have been identified as Ashim Das, Rohit Gulati, Vikas Chhaparia, Anil Dhammani, Vishal Ahuja and Dheeraj Ahuja. They have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and provisions of the Indian Penal Code relating to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

The agency said it has also filed supplementary evidence against the syndicate's alleged kingpins, Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, along with other accused who were chargesheeted earlier.

The development comes days after Chandrakar, a declared fugitive and founder of the Mahadev betting network, was arrested in Oman for allegedly using a forged Indonesian passport. India has sought his extradition. He was earlier detained in the UAE in 2024, but India's extradition request was not accepted.

In a separate case linked to the app, the CBI said it has so far filed five chargesheets against 66 accused, including Chandrakar, Uppal and members of betting syndicate panels allegedly used to route proceeds of crime. Those cases have been registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Chhattisgarh Gambling Prohibition Act.