CM Hemnat Soren calls for knowledge-driven economy as Jharkhand charts Vision 2050

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said the state should move beyond being known only for its mineral wealth and transform into a knowledge-driven economy, as the government sought suggestions from industry leaders, technology firms and policy experts for its Vision 2050 roadmap.

Inaugurating a two-day National Stakeholders Consultation jointly organised by the state's Information Technology, Industries and Tourism Departments, Soren said the convergence of traditional knowledge and modern technology would drive Jharkhand's future development.

“Jharkhand should be known not only for its mines but also for its minds. Our identity must extend beyond resources to research, beyond extraction to innovation and beyond growth to broad-based, inclusive and sustainable development. Alongside our rich natural resources, we must give equal importance to research, innovation and a knowledge-based economy,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the convergence of Jharkhand's traditional knowledge with modern technology would drive the development of both the state and the country.