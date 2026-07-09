CM Hemnat Soren calls for knowledge-driven economy as Jharkhand charts Vision 2050

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said the state should move beyond being known only for its mineral wealth and transform into a knowledge-driven economy, as the government sought suggestions from industry leaders, technology firms and policy experts for its Vision 2050 roadmap.
Inaugurating a two-day National Stakeholders Consultation jointly organised by the state's Information Technology, Industries and Tourism Departments, Soren said the convergence of traditional knowledge and modern technology would drive Jharkhand's future development.
“Jharkhand should be known not only for its mines but also for its minds. Our identity must extend beyond resources to research, beyond extraction to innovation and beyond growth to broad-based, inclusive and sustainable development. Alongside our rich natural resources, we must give equal importance to research, innovation and a knowledge-based economy,” the Chief Minister said.
He added that the convergence of Jharkhand's traditional knowledge with modern technology would drive the development of both the state and the country.
The first day of the consultation focused on information technology, artificial intelligence (AI), digital governance and emerging technologies. Industry leaders, policymakers, academicians and representatives from Microsoft, Google and IBM participated in the event.
Soren said the state aims to accelerate industrial and technological development while ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth. He added that stakeholders' suggestions would be incorporated into policy formulation to attract investment, generate employment and strengthen Jharkhand's digital economy.
A Business-to-Government (B2G) dialogue was also held to discuss investment opportunities and partnerships in information technology, artificial intelligence, digital governance and other emerging sectors.
Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar outlined the objectives of the consultation and highlighted the role of technology in the state's development.
Presentations on Jharkhand's technology sector were made by Tallin Kumar of IBM, Sandeep Arora of Microsoft and Rajesh Ranjan of Google. Among those present were Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Deepika Pandey Singh, Health Minister Irfan Ansari, Industries Minister Sanjay Kumar Yadav, Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar, Information Technology Secretary Pooja Singhal, Industries Secretary Arva Rajkamal, Special Secretary (Information and Public Relations) Rajiv Lochan Bakshi, Director of Information Technology Madhavi Mishra and Director of Industries Vishal Sagar.