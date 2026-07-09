Congress questions PM's silence on Ayodhya Ram temple row; claims bid to save 'big fish'

The Congress on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over allegations of embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and alleged that attempts were being made to shield those responsible by taking action against lower-level employees.

Addressing a press conference , Congress leader Surinder Rajput said Modi could not escape responsibility in the alleged donation embezzlement case as it was his government that had constituted the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to oversee the temple's affairs.

Alleging that a few "small fish" were being used to protect the "big fish", Rajput said suspicion also pointed towards the RSS and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

"In the donation-embezzlement issue, a few small fish are being used as bait to protect the big fish. In this entire matter, the needle of suspicion also points towards the RSS and the VHP, and we demand answers from them," he said.

Rajput noted that Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Ram temple and performed the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony.

"When a big sin of stealing the offerings has been committed, Prime Minister Modi should clarify. The Ram temple is a matter of faith for crores of people and the prime minister, the RSS and the VHP cannot escape responsibility," he said.