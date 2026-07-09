ED raids ex-SP MLA Deep Narayan Singh Yadav in Rs 23 crore DA-linked money laundering case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at 11 locations in Jhansi, Lucknow and other parts of Uttar Pradesh as part of a money laundering probe against former Samajwadi Party MLA Deep Narayan Singh Yadav.

The searches were carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the agency said on Thursday.

The ED launched its investigation based on an FIR registered by the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Department, which alleged that Yadav, a former MLA from the Garautha constituency in Jhansi, had amassed disproportionate assets worth about Rs 23.02 crore beyond his known sources of income.

According to the agency, more than 60 criminal cases have been registered against Yadav across Jhansi and other districts of Uttar Pradesh. These include cases related to dacoity, attempted murder, extortion, attempted culpable homicide, criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery.

The ED alleged that Yadav generated proceeds of crime through criminal activities and by misusing his political influence. It claimed he created a network of companies, including shell entities, to layer and project the illicit funds as legitimate assets.